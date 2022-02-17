LPL Financial LLC Buys 137,566 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $124,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

