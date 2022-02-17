LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $120,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

