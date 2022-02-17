LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $210,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 325,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 19,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.