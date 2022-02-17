LPL Financial LLC Purchases 493,957 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,957 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1,662.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $122,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $146.44 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.50.

