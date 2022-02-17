LPL Financial LLC Purchases 51,640 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,640 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.02% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $122,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $93.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $107.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

