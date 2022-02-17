LuaSwap (LUA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.94 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $912,191.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00038619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00107076 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 224,542,290 coins and its circulating supply is 142,791,888 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

