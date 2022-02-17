Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 17416338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

