Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have commented on LFT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

