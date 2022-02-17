Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe Sells 2,302 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after acquiring an additional 391,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lumentum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

