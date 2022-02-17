Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe Sells 8,809 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.13. 1,104,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.86.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
