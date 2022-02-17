Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target Cut to SEK 378 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LNDNF. Oddo Bhf lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.25.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

