Lynn A. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PDCE traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.59 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

