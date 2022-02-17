Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MAC stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Macerich has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Macerich by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,220,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Macerich by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Macerich by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

