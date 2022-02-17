MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 6,015 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Kober sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.18. 349,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,715. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

