Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock Position Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after buying an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 388,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 180,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

MX opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

