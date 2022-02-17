Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock Position Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after buying an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,031,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 195,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.