Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

