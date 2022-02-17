MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $192.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

