Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.