Maltese Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,135 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Independent Bank worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBCP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 53.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 53,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

