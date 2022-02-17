Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Blue Foundry Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $159,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFY stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 10,631 shares of company stock worth $154,804 in the last 90 days.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

