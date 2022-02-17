MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $1.94. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 86,855 shares trading hands.

MMMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Taglich Brothers decreased their price objective on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMMB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MamaMancini’s by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.