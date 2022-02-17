Man Group plc Acquires 192,428 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,428 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of Hanesbrands worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 592,304 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after buying an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

