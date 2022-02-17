Man Group plc Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.23% of Iridium Communications worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 929,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -395.11 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.