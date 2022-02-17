Man Group plc Has $13.59 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794,323 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $26,794,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $13,340,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $12,720,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

