Man Group plc Sells 97,109 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,109 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after buying an additional 460,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

