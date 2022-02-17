Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.29 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $35.67 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $10.17 or 0.00025020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.30 or 0.07090539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,597.63 or 0.99905893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

