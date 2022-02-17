ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.84. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.