ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANT. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

