Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

MFI stock opened at C$32.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$23.56 and a 12 month high of C$32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

