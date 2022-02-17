Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -351.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 249,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,480,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 776,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 243,123 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

