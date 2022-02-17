Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRIN stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

