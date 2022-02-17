Marin Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 32,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,766% compared to the average daily volume of 1,729 call options.

Shares of MRIN stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,669,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,721. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $27.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

