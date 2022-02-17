Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MRKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,859. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

