Marlin Trading 15% Lower This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Marlin has a total market cap of $29.78 million and approximately $23.81 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.39 or 0.07116968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.62 or 1.00104938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

