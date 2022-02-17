Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 9.7%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 250,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,464,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

