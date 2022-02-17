Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR traded down $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $178.17. 3,355,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.