Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $58.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

