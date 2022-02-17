Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 106,395 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.03% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,067,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

