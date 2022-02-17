Marshall Wace LLP Sells 93,048 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,048 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

