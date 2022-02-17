Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 90,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 909,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 66,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,179. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.88%.

MMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

