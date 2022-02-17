Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor Sells 5,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.85. 749,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392,211. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 75.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

