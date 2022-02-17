Masatoshi Koide Sells 22,886 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AFL traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.20. 3,380,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.