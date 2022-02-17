Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Masonite International comprises approximately 1.3% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Masonite International worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOOR traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,488. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.38. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

