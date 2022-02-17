Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is VGI Partners Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

VGI Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 14.2% of VGI Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $129,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock valued at $360,161,352. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,503. The stock has a market cap of $370.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

