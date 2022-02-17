Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post sales of $796.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $792.60 million and the highest is $800.34 million. Match Group reported sales of $667.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.53.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

