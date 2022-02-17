Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post sales of $796.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $792.60 million and the highest is $800.34 million. Match Group reported sales of $667.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Match Group stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.53.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.