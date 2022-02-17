Match Group (MTCH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) recently:
- 2/7/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $163.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $157.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $150.00.
- 1/31/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $176.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $186.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.
- 1/12/2022 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MTCH stock traded down $5.45 on Thursday, hitting $111.88. 2,329,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 130.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
