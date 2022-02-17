Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Materion updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80 to $5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$5.200 EPS.

NYSE MTRN traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $89.38. 125,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Materion by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Materion by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Materion by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Materion by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

