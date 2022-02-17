Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush lifted their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Matterport has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.