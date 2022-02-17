Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush lifted their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.
Shares of MTTR stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Matterport has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $37.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
