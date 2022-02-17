Matthew Skaruppa Sells 1,059 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $106,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $71,400.00.
DUOL stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 226,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. Duolingo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.