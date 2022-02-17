Matthew Skaruppa Sells 1,059 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $106,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $71,400.00.

DUOL stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 226,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. Duolingo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

